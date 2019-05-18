Nationals' Matt Grace: May struggles continue
Grace coughed up four runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk in an innings of work during Friday's loss to the Cubs.
The Nats were already down 10-4 when Grace came out of the bullpen for the ninth inning, but he made sure they had no hope of coming back. The southpaw entered May with a 4.97 ERA, but things have gotten a lot worse since then -- he's been tagged for 12 runs and four homers in his last five appearances, leaving him with an 8.55 ERA and 1.85 WHIP through 20 innings on the year. Washington's bullpen as a whole has been awful in 2019 and wholesale changes could be coming, but Grace's current form makes him one of the more likely relievers to lose their spot.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Falling into specialist role•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Picks up first hold•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: On course for bullpen role•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Strong relief effort against BoSox•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Reinstated from DL•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Will be reevaluated over weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...