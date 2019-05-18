Grace coughed up four runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk in an innings of work during Friday's loss to the Cubs.

The Nats were already down 10-4 when Grace came out of the bullpen for the ninth inning, but he made sure they had no hope of coming back. The southpaw entered May with a 4.97 ERA, but things have gotten a lot worse since then -- he's been tagged for 12 runs and four homers in his last five appearances, leaving him with an 8.55 ERA and 1.85 WHIP through 20 innings on the year. Washington's bullpen as a whole has been awful in 2019 and wholesale changes could be coming, but Grace's current form makes him one of the more likely relievers to lose their spot.