Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Allows seven runs in third win

Mikolas (3-7) earned the win Monday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

Mikolas was roughed up early, allowing six runs across the first three innings, but managed to churn out six frames and was credited with the win thanks to an offensive explosion from the Nationals. It has been a difficult season for the veteran, who has occasionally been able to provide length but has too often been hit hard by opposing offenses. The right-hander owns a 5.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB across 90.1 innings (19 appearances). Mikolas is awaiting a decision on his appeal of a five-game suspension stemming from Tuesday's benches-clearing incident, which may factor into whether he makes another start before the All-Star break.