Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Suspension going into effect Sunday

Major League Baseball announced that Mikolas will begin serving his five-game suspension Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The suspension stemmed from his role during a bench-clearing brawl with the Red Sox on July 2. Mikolas initially appealed his suspension, but after teammate Cade Cavalli completed a five-game ban of his own, the veteran right-hander is now required to begin serving his time. Mikolas will be available to return to action July 21 against the Rockies, the Nationals' fifth game out of the All-Star break. Mikolas heads into the break with a 5.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB across 90.1 innings.