Lowe went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.
It was Lowe's first multi-hit game since May 6, and he has just one extra-base hit over his last nine games. The veteran first baseman is hitting only .211 with two RBI and two runs scored during this period. Even with the power outage -- he has only two long balls in May -- Lowe has managed to log at least one hit in seven of these nine outings.
