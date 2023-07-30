Corbin (7-11) picked up the win in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Mets, giving up four runs on six hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty also tossed a wild pitch and hit a batter in a not particularly sharp outing, but the Nationals erupted for eight runs in the first three innings to give Corbin a huge buffer. He's been tagged for four runs or more in four of his last seven starts, stumbling to a 5.66 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB through 41.1 innings over that stretch, and he'll take little momentum into his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come next weekend in Cincinnati.