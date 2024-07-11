Corbin (1-9) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five-plus innings.

Corbin gave up a solo homer in the first inning but then cruised for the next four frames and had a 2-1 lead entering the sixth. However, the veteran lefty gave up three straight hits -- including an RBI double -- to begin that inning, and the two runners he left on base when he departed later came around to score. That clinched another loss for Corbin, who is now 0-6 since his most recent -- and still only -- win of the campaign, which occurred May 10 in Boston. Corbin's 5.57 ERA on the season is far from appealing, but he's at least given Washington some length, ranking second on the team with 105.0 IP and averaging 5.2 frames per start.