Corbin (3-9) took the loss Thursday versus the Phillies. He allowed nine runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in 3.1 innings.

Corbin retired the first eight batters in order before a two-out error by Cesar Hernandez in the third inning. From there, it all unraveled, as the Phillies rallied for seven unearned runs. They added another pair of runs in the fourth, bouncing Corbin from the game after a brutal start. Despite allowing at least seven hits in each of his last six starts, he's managed to break even with a 3-3 record in that span. He's at a 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 51:10 K:BB across 69.2 innings overall through 14 starts. The 32-year-old will look to gain more command next week in a road start in Baltimore.