Corbin did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in the Nationals' extra-innings loss vs the Cubs. He struck out three.

The Cubs got to Corbin a few times Tuesday, as he allowed runners to score in the second, fourth and sixth innings, but Corbin managed to finish the sixth and give the Nationals an opportunity to win the game. This was the southpaw's first start reaching the six-inning milestone since July 9 as he just completed a five-game stretch in which he allowed 26 runs to score over 15.2 innings. Perhaps the better performance is a sign that things are turning around. He is next scheduled to take on the newly revamped Padres lineup this weekend.