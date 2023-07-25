Corbin (6-11) allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 6.1 innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against Colorado.

Corbin turned in three shutout frames before the Rockies finally broke through with a pair of runs in the fourth. He's given up at least six runs in three of his last six outings, resulting in a 5.55 ERA during that stretch. The veteran southpaw saw his ERA climb back to 5.01 alongside an 85:36 K:BB through 120.1 frames. Corbin is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Mets this weekend.