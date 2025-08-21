DeJong will start at second base and bat third in Thursday's game against the Mets.

DeJong will remain in the lineup for a fourth straight game, with the Nationals having faced two lefty starters and two righty starters during that stretch. Despite his recent usage, DeJong is likely to remain limited to a part-time role against right-handed pitching, as the Nationals are expected to continue deploying Luis Garcia at second base, Brady House at third base and CJ Abrams at shortstop for the majority of those matchups.