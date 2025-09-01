Nationals' Paul DeJong: Sitting after three straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
DeJong will hit the bench after he had started in each of the last three games while going 2-for-11 with seven strikeouts. Though DeJong should be a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching throughout September, his playing time versus righties may be more sporadic so long as the Nationals stay committed to giving third baseman Brady House regular starts.