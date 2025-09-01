DeJong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

DeJong will hit the bench after he had started in each of the last three games while going 2-for-11 with seven strikeouts. Though DeJong should be a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching throughout September, his playing time versus righties may be more sporadic so long as the Nationals stay committed to giving third baseman Brady House regular starts.