Nationals' Riley Cornelio: Sent down Sunday

Cornelio was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Cornelio will return to Triple-A after being called up June 29. The right-hander posted a 4.63 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 11.2 innings in eight appearances in his second stint with the major-league roster this season, and he will now have to wait for his next shot with the Nationals. The move makes room for right-handed reliever Yovanny Cruz in the big-league bullpen after Washington acquired him and three other minor-league right-handers in return for Luis Garcia on Sunday.