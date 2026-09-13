Cornelio will start Sunday's game against the Angels as an opener, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

It will be the second start of the season for Cornelio, who pitched as an opener his previous time out Tuesday in San Diego and fired three scoreless innings. The right-handed rookie has regularly worked multiple frames for the Nationals this year, throwing at least 30 pitches in 10 of his 13 big-league appearances. Jake Irvin -- Sunday's originally scheduled starter -- could be an option to follow in bulk relief, though the Nationals have not revealed their pitching plans beyond Cornelio's starting assignment.