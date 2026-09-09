Cornelio struck out four over three perfect innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Cornelio worked the opening part of this bullpen game for the Nationals, but he did his job well in getting through the Padres' order cleanly on 36 pitches (24 strikes). He has functioned primarily as a long reliever this season, posting a 5.26 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:21 K:BB over 25.2 innings across 13 games. Cornelio's strong performance isn't likely to lead to more starts -- the Nationals have enough off days ahead to get by on a four-man rotation until Connelly Early (elbow) can come off the injured list for his team debut.