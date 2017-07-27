Solis was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Solis will take the roster spot of Stephen Strasburg (elbow), who was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding move. The stay of Solis in the majors is only expected to last for two days, as he'll be sent back down to clear a roster spot when the team needs to recall Erick Fedde for Saturday's start.

