Nationals' Sammy Solis: Recalled in temporary move
Solis was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Solis will take the roster spot of Stephen Strasburg (elbow), who was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding move. The stay of Solis in the majors is only expected to last for two days, as he'll be sent back down to clear a roster spot when the team needs to recall Erick Fedde for Saturday's start.
More News
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Activated from DL•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Expects to rejoin Nats over weekend•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Allows leadoff homer in first rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...