Manager Dave Martinez said that Doolittle, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left elbow sprain, will be re-evaluated in 10-to-12 days before the Nationals determine his next steps, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Doolittle was shut down one day after his velocity was down a couple of ticks during his relief appearance against the Diamondbacks, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com. Following the game, Doolittle underwent an MRI, which revealed a slight tear and inflammation in his elbow. At least for the time being, doctors don't believe that surgery is in the cards for Doolittle, though that could change if he fails to demonstrate much progress while he's shut down from throwing.