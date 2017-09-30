Nationals' Stephen Drew: Activated from disabled list
Drew (abdomen) was activated from the disabled list Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Nationals have already ruled Drew out for the NLDS, but with this move, they keep open the possibility of getting Drew back later in the postseason, should they advance. Drew has missed nearly the entire second half with an abdominal strain.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Won't be ready for NLDS•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Hoping to return next week•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Takes at-bats in sim game•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Return unlikely this season•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Takes batting practice Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...