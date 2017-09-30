Play

Drew (abdomen) was activated from the disabled list Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Nationals have already ruled Drew out for the NLDS, but with this move, they keep open the possibility of getting Drew back later in the postseason, should they advance. Drew has missed nearly the entire second half with an abdominal strain.

