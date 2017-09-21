Drew (abdomen) said he hopes to play in some games next week, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Drew, who suffered a torn abdominal muscle at the end of July, remains set on returning before the end of the season. It was originally thought that he wouldn't be able to return this season, but the 34-year-old has been steadily ramping up his baseball activity in recent days and it now looks like a possibility. If he continues to trend in the right direction, Drew could potentially return to game action sometime next week, though it's unlikely that he'll be included on the Nationals' postseason roster even if he does return.