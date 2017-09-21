Nationals' Stephen Drew: Hoping to return next week
Drew (abdomen) said he hopes to play in some games next week, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Drew, who suffered a torn abdominal muscle at the end of July, remains set on returning before the end of the season. It was originally thought that he wouldn't be able to return this season, but the 34-year-old has been steadily ramping up his baseball activity in recent days and it now looks like a possibility. If he continues to trend in the right direction, Drew could potentially return to game action sometime next week, though it's unlikely that he'll be included on the Nationals' postseason roster even if he does return.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Takes at-bats in sim game•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Return unlikely this season•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Takes batting practice Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Could be done for season•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Plays catch•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...