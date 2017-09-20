Drew (abdomen) took some at-bats during a simulated game and jogged in the outfield Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Bryce Harper's simultaneous participation in the simulated game was presumably of greater interest to the Nationals, but like the outfielder, Drew also isn't closing the door on returning to the big club before the end of the regular season. In Drew's case, a return seems less likely, given that he's yet to receive clearance to resume sprinting since tearing the abdominal muscle from the bone in July. Even if Drew is able to get in a game or two in September, it's unlikely that he'll be included on the Nationals' postseason roster.