Nationals' Stephen Drew: Won't be ready for NLDS
Drew (abdomen) will not be ready for the NLDS, but could be available later in the playoffs if the Nationals advance, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
He likely wouldn't make the roster even if he were ready, but if any of the Nationals' primary middle infielders were to suffer an injury, Drew could be useful in the NLCS or World Series, provided the Nationals get that far. The 34-year-old is hitting .253/.302/.358 with one home run in 106 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Hoping to return next week•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Takes at-bats in sim game•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Return unlikely this season•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Takes batting practice Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Drew: Could be done for season•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...