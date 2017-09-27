Drew (abdomen) will not be ready for the NLDS, but could be available later in the playoffs if the Nationals advance, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

He likely wouldn't make the roster even if he were ready, but if any of the Nationals' primary middle infielders were to suffer an injury, Drew could be useful in the NLCS or World Series, provided the Nationals get that far. The 34-year-old is hitting .253/.302/.358 with one home run in 106 plate appearances this season.