Nationals' Stephen Drew: Plays catch Sunday
Drew (abdomen) was able to play catch Sunday, William Ladson of MLB.com reports.
An exact return date still has not been established for Drew, but it appears that he could make his way back on to the field in the coming days. The 34-year-old hasn't played since July 25, but has been able to take at-bats and play catch in recent days.
