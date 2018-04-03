Stephen Drew: Confirms retirement
Drew stated Monday that he will not return to baseball, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Drew was spotted at Monday's game between the Nationals and Braves, and emphasized that he will not play baseball again. The 35-year-old spent the 2017 season with Washington, slashing .253/.302/.358 in 46 games.
