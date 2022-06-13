Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) won't make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Atlanta and will be placed on the 15-day injured list after experiencing renewed discomfort following his between-starts bullpen session, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Strasburg will undergo an MRI later Monday as the Nationals look to determine the nature and extent of his setback, but his placement on the IL is most likely linked to his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome, which kept him sidelined for the first two months of the campaign. After a productive three-start rehab assignment, Strasburg returned to make his season debut in Miami last Thursday, but he was lit up for seven runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. The 33-year-old showed diminished velocity in the outing and didn't feel any better in his subsequent side session, so he'll be shut down again as the Nationals look to get him back on track. Washington has yet to announce a replacement in the rotation for Strasburg.