Ward (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Ward is only going to throw fastballs and changeups during the workout, but it represents a significant step forward in his recovery from the right shoulder inflammation that sent him to the injured list July 3. He's currently on track to return to the Nationals' bullpen around mid-August.
