The Nationals recalled Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Saturday marks the fourth time this season that Lipscomb has been called up to the majors, as he takes the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by Nick Senzel, who was designated for assignment. Since being optioned to Rochester on June 24, Lipscomb went 15-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI. He will start at third base and bat eighth in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, per Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com.