Nationals' Will Dion: Collects first MLB win

Dion (1-0) picked up the win Sunday over the Reds, allowing one hit and striking out one in three scoreless relief innings.

Brad Lord got the start in a bullpen day for the Nationals and worked the first 2.2 innings before handing a 2-1 lead off to Dion, who shut Cincinnati down over 41 pitches (30 strikes) to earn his first big-league win. Acquired from the Guardians in the Foster Griffin deal, Dion has had a promising adjustment to a full-time relief role in 2026, posting a 52:7 K:BB over 37.1 Triple-A innings and delivering a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB in his first 14 appearances and 23.1 innings at the top level.