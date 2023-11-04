Martinez and the Padres both declined their respective options for 2024 on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres held two $16 million options on Martinez for the next two seasons. The team declined both, converting them into $8 million player options, which Martinez also turned down. The 33-year-old reliever logged a 3.43 ERA and 1.26 WHIP while recording 15 holds, and figures to draw a fair amount of attention from teams in need of multi-inning relief help.