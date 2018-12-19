Nick Martinez: Stays put in Japan

Martinez will remain with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball league in 2019 after the team exercised its $2.5 million club option, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

It's a hefty payout for the right-hander, who likely would have fetched a far lower sum had he chosen to return to North America after accruing a 4.77 ERA and measly 5.1 K/9 over parts of four seasons in the majors between 2014 and 2017. Since Martinez is still just 28 years old, there's still a chance he could resurface stateside at some point down the line.