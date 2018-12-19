Nick Martinez: Stays put in Japan
Martinez will remain with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball league in 2019 after the team exercised its $2.5 million club option, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
It's a hefty payout for the right-hander, who likely would have fetched a far lower sum had he chosen to return to North America after accruing a 4.77 ERA and measly 5.1 K/9 over parts of four seasons in the majors between 2014 and 2017. Since Martinez is still just 28 years old, there's still a chance he could resurface stateside at some point down the line.
More News
-
Nick Martinez: Signs to play in Japan•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Non-tendered by Rangers•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Undergoes sports hernia surgery•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Surrenders six runs in loss•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Takes loss despite quality start Friday•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Will remain in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...