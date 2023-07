Hicks (hamstring) said Tuesday that he expects to be activated follow a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hicks tweaked his left hamstring on a dive in Monday's win over the Phillies and was placed on the IL earlier Tuesday. It sounds like it was mostly a precautionary move and the outfielder will have a good shot to be back when first eligible on August 4.