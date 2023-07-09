Hicks went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Twins.

Hicks was out of the starting lineup for a couple of days with Achilles soreness before returning Saturday. He rested his legs as the designated hitter Sunday and provided a blast to cap off a seven-run fifth inning for the Orioles. Hicks has hit .263 with six of his seven homers and 17 of his 22 RBI since joining the Orioles as a free agent following his release from the Yankees in late May. Despite the solid results, he'll have to stay sharp to maintain his playing time over top prospect Colton Cowser.

