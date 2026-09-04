Young took a no-decision against the Red Sox on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was one out away from a second consecutive seven-inning start, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled on a ground ball to tie up the game and send Young to the dugout. Young has been a dependable back-end starter for the Orioles throughout 2026, yielding more than three earned runs just four times in 24 starts. He'll bring a 3.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 110:48 K:BB over 137 innings into his next scheduled outing versus Cleveland.