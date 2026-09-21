Young (9-5) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings to take the loss versus the Brewers on Sunday.

Young had a decent performance, but he didn't get any run support. The nine strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander, who continues to produce mostly good outings despite being winless over his last seven games. He's at a 3.62 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 127:58 K:BB through 151.2 innings over 27 starts this season. He's projected to wrap up his campaign with a road matchup against the Yankees.