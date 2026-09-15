Young allowed one run on five hits and five walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Monday.

Young struggled with his control, throwing just 59 of 106 pitches for strikes and issuing a season-high five free passes. However, none of the batters he walked came around to score, as the only run he gave up came on an A.J. Ewing solo homer. Young's wildness did prevent him from going deep into the game, but this performance was a vast improvement over the six-run, 3.2-inning dud he posted in his previous start. The right-hander is projected to next take the mound at home against Milwaukee.