Young allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.

Young limited the damage to a solo home run by Jonah Heim in the seventh inning. Considering the hitter-friendly venue, this was particularly impressive work for Young, who had seen his performance falter a bit in August. He ends the month with 12 runs allowed (11 earned) over 27 innings across five starts. For the season, Young is at a 3.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 103:46 K:BB across 130.1 innings through 23 starts. He'll face another hostile environment in his next start, which is projected to come in Colorado next week.