Povich (3-8) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out five.

While Povich did manage to hurl at least five innings in his fourth consecutive start, the four walks were his most since his April 18 outing against the Reds. The southpaw did strike out the side in the fourth frame as well, but he remains without a quality start since Aug. 10 against the Athletics. Povich has an underwhelming 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 114:41 K:BB over 106.2 innings, and he's next set to take the ball versus a Rays team with a strong .799 OPS against left-handed pitching since the beginning of September.