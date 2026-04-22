Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Grabs first win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bassitt (1-2) picked up the win Wednesday over the Royals, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.
It wasn't Bassitt's best outing, but the right-hander did snag his first win with the Orioles, as Baltimore rallied for six runs in the sixth inning en route to an 8-6 victory. Through five starts this year, Bassitt sports a subpar 6.75 ERA with a 2.06 WHIP and 10:13 K:BB. He's currently slated to face the Astros at home in his next outing.
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