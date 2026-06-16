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Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Starting throwing progression

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bassitt (back) received a facet injection to his lower back Friday, and he's set to begin his throwing progression, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt was placed on the 15-day injured list June 8 due to low back discomfort, but he now appears to be set to begin to working towards a return to action. The right-hander will likely require at least one bullpen session and potentially a round of live batting practice before he'd begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Bassitt is first eligible to be activated from the IL on June 20, but he seems likely to remain sidelined into July at this point.

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