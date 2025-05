The Orioles designated Hummel for assignment Monday.

Hummel inked a one-year contract with the Orioles on Sunday, but he'll yield his spot on the 40 and 26-man rosters to Chadwick Tromp. Hummel spent the 2025 season in the Yankees system before opting out of his minor-league deal May 21. Assuming he clears waivers, expect Hummel to be outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk.