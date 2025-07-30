Martin recorded his first career save in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, walking one and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Felix Bautista (shoulder) on the shelf, Gregory Soto a Met and Seranthony Dominguez getting traded to Toronto between games of the twin bill, high-leverage spots are up for grabs in the Baltimore bullpen. Yennier Cano pitched the seventh inning in the matinee, a 16-4 rout for the O's, while Andrew Kittredge worked the eighth in the nightcap against the heart of the Jays' order before handing things over to Martin for the ninth. The 29-year-old right-hander was once a promising prospect in the Houston system, but injuries have turned him into something of a journeyman. Martin doesn't quite have elite stuff as a reliever -- his fastball topped out at 97 mph Tuesday, and his slider has a whiff rate of just 16.7 percent this year -- but interim manager Tony Mansolino is apparently willing to give him a look as part of the late-inning mix. Kittredge's usage Tuesday suggests he might be the favorite to handle the bulk of the save chances while Bautista is out, but he also might be the next arm shipped out before the trade deadline.