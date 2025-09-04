Martin cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Martin will officially stick in the Orioles organization after being designated for assignment Tuesday. He'll provide the club with organizational bullpen depth at Norfolk, but after putting up a 5.29 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 32.1 innings in the minors, he's unlikely to get another opportunity with the O's this year.