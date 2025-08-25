Beavers is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Red Sox.

Beavers started in each of the first eight games for the Orioles upon getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 16, but he will begin Monday's series opener on the bench. The Orioles faced all righties during those eight games and are going up against a left-handed opener in Brennan Bernardino on Monday, but the left-handed-hitting Beavers won't necessarily be deployed exclusively as a strong-side platoon player over the final five weeks of the season. Beavers will give up his spot in left field to Dylan Carlson on Monday.