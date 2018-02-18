Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Not expected for first full-squad workout
The Orioles don't expect Vielma to be in attendance Monday for the team's first full-squad workout of the spring while he continues to deal with visa issues, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's unclear when Vielma's issues will be resolved, but his absence shouldn't affect the Orioles' plans heading into the upcoming season, given that the infielder doesn't have a realistic chance to make the Opening Day roster. With Triple-A Rochester in the Minnesota organization last season, Vielma batted a sickly .206/.233/.260 across 314 plate appearances.
