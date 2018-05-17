Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Could return this season
Manager Buck Showalter said Vielma's knee injury isn't thought to be season-ending, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Vielma, who is on the minor-league disabled list, is set to undergo surgery sometime in the coming weeks after suffering a fractured patella during a game with Triple-A Norfolk last week. While the Orioles haven't laid out a timetable for his recovery yet, it sounds like the 23-year-old could be back in action sometime later this year if everything goes as planned with his rehab.
