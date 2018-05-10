Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Requires patellar surgery
Vielma will undergo surgery to fix his fractured patella, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
It's still unclear how long he'll be out of action, but surgery is a bad sign regardless. Consider Vielma out indefinitely as a result of the procedure.
