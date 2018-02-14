Vielma may not be able to report to spring camp on time due to difficulties with his visa, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Vielma has been on a merry-go-round since September, as Baltimore marks his fifth different organization within the last six months. At the current time, there is no timetable as to when he will be able to arrive at camp, but there will be an update on his status if anything changes.