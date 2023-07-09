Rodriguez pitched three scoreless innings Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk in a planned shorter outing heading into the All-Star break, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Rodriguez struck out a career-high 12 batters over six scoreless innings earlier this week against Durham and boasted a 1.83 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 34.1 innings across his six most recent starts prior to Sunday. It would seem that he could rejoin the big-league rotation shortly after the break.