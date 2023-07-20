Rodriguez is scheduled to make his next start Saturday versus the Rays at Tropicana Field.

After a seven-week stay in the minors, Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday and rejoined the Orioles rotation as a replacement for Cole Irvin, who was moved to the bullpen. Rodriguez fell short of a baseline quality start in his outing against the Dodgers, but after working five innings while striking out four and allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks, the Orioles were satisfied enough with his performance to give him another turn through the rotation. If Rodriguez avoids the home-run problems that befell him earlier this season, he could be headed for an extended stay in the big leagues, barring the Orioles adding another established starting pitcher ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.