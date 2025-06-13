Rodriguez (lat) said Friday that he will throw off a mound next week and believes he'll be able to return sometime in the second half of the season, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodriguez added that his elbow and triceps issues are behind him, according to Weyrich, and his focus remains on rehabbing the lat injury. Lat injuries have been Rodriguez's primary concern over the last four years, as this is his third one, and he and the team are trying to determine the root cause of the recurring problems. Rodriguez's mound work next week will be the first time he's thrown off one since suffering his setback in mid-April.