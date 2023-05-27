Rodriguez (2-2) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on six hits and three walks over 3.1 frames Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against Texas.

Rodriguez coughed up three home runs Friday, including Corey Seagers' grand slam in the fourth inning that bounced him from the contest. Over his last five starts, Rodriguez has allowed a whopping 27 runs (11 home runs), raising his season ERA from 4.07 to 7.35 through 45.1 innings. It's hard to find a bright spot from Friday's start but the rookie's 13 swinging strikes marked the first time he recorded double-digit whiffs since April 29. Rodriguez will look to snap out of the funk in his next start, which is lined up to be a home matchup against the Guardians.