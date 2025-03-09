Rodriguez was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation Sunday and will be shut down from throwing for 7-to-10 days after receiving a cortisone injection, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old still doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage, but the elbow inflammation will shut him down for at least the next week. Manager Brandon Hyde already announced Friday that Rodgriguez would be unavailable for Opening Day, but it remains to be seen just how much time he'll miss to begin the season.